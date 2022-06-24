Stretches of Indo-Bangla border fencing damaged due to Meghalaya floods: BSF

Left Menu

Stretches of the India-Bangladesh border fencing have been damaged due to floods in Meghalaya but a tight vigil is being maintained, BSF officials said on Friday.Heavy rain-triggered flash floods in Meghalaya have caused extensive damage to roads and other major civilian infrastructure, prompting Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma to seek a Rs 300 crore relief and rehabilitation package from the Centre.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 24-06-2022 20:41 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 20:38 IST
Heavy rain-triggered flash floods in Meghalaya have caused extensive damage to roads and other major civilian infrastructure, prompting Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma to seek a Rs 300 crore relief and rehabilitation package from the Centre. Several BSF officials PTI spoke with confirmed that some stretches of the border fencing have been damaged because of the deluge. ''BSF is dominating all the stretches where the border fencing has been damaged and 24/7 vigil is being maintained using force multipliers,'' a senior official of the paramilitary force said.

Residents of some bordering villages in South West Garo Hills and South Garo Hills districts claimed that the fencing was damaged along riverine stretches.

Around 80 per cent of the 443-km-long international border with Bangladesh in Meghalaya is fenced.

