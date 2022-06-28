Left Menu

Kashi Vishwanath temple's 'kalash' damaged due to heavy rains

PTI | Varanasi | Updated: 28-06-2022 22:03 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 22:02 IST
Kashi Vishwanath temple's 'kalash' damaged due to heavy rains
The 'kalash' (pitcher) placed on the top portion of Mandhateshwar Mahadev temple of the Kashi Vishwanath temple was damaged following heavy rains, an official said on Tuesday. The Mandhateshwar Mahadev temple is located near the statue of Bharat Mata.

Chief executive officer of Kashi Vishwanath Temple Sunil Kumar Verma said that due to heavy rains, the 'kalash' on the top portion of Mandhateshwar Mahadev temple located inside the premises of Kashi Vishwanath temple got damaged and fell down.

There has been no loss of lives in the incident, he said, adding, the temple administration removed the damaged piece immediately from the spot.

