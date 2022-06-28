Left Menu

7 killed in 3 UP districts after being struck by lightning

PTI | Maharajganj | Updated: 28-06-2022 23:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Seven people were killed after being struck by lightning in three districts of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, while three were injured.

In Maharajganj, two people were killed and two suffered injuries when lightning struck them in a paddy field, a senior official said.

The incident occurred in Dighi village under the Nichlaul police station in the morning, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Satya Prakash Mishra said.

The deceased were identified as Raghuvar Nayak (45) and Khushi (16) and the two injured persons were referred to the Gorakhpur Medical College, he added.

In Sultanpur, two children were killed after being struck by lightning during rains in the Baldirai area, police said.

Circle Officer (Baldirai) Rajaram Chaudhary said three children were grazing a buffalo in the afternoon, when it suddenly started raining and lightning struck them.

Villagers and family members took them to a hospital, where Shatrughan (11) and Amit (13) succumbed to their injuries, while Aham (8) is undergoing treatment, he said.

In Bhadohi, three people were killed in different places after being struck by lightning.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Bharti, Shashi Bhushan Dubey (45) died in Bhardwar village, Sukhna Devi (60) in Harduapur village and Ankit Gautam (15) in Chhitpur village. All three were working in fields when the incidents occurred.

