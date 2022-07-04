U'khand siblings undergo challenging surgeries for removal of tumours in adrenal glands in Delhi

Two siblings from Uttarakhand, who were diagnosed with large tumors in vital organs of their bodies, have received a new lease of life after undergoing complex surgeries at a hospital here, doctors said on Monday.

Brother-sister duo aged 8 and 15 years, respectively, were recently presented to doctors at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital with very high blood pressure to the tune of 200/120 mm Hg, and were suffering from various complications, including seizures, they said.

Both were evaluated. The boy was found to have a large tumor of the size of 4.5 cm in the left adrenal gland. While his sister was found to have two tumors, one in each adrenal gland, the larger one in the right adrenal gland measuring 5.5 cm and another in the left adrenal gland measuring 2.5 cm, the hospital said in a statement.

Dr. Ashwin Mallya, a urologist, and robotic surgeon, at a hospital, who operated on both the patients, said, ''The initial challenge for us was to stabilize the blood pressure of the siblings before planning the complex surgery. We planned to remove the tumors and preserve the normal part of the adrenal gland because adrenal glands are very vital organs of the body as they produce steroids and maintain blood pressure''.

''We accomplished this by using minimally invasive surgery through keyhole incisions,'' he said.

According to Dr. Ajay Sharma, chairperson, urologist, and robotic surgeon, at the hospital, said, ''The tumors of the adrenal gland are very challenging to operate on because of their location in the body. These glands are small, triangular-shaped glands located on top of both kidneys. They are very close to the major blood vessels and during operation, there are chances of life-threatening fluctuation in blood pressure and heart rate''.

Surgeries on both the children took about five and a half hours.

''Biopsy reports of the tumors revealed pheochromocytoma (a rare adrenal tumor). Genetic studies of the siblings have revealed a rare familial tumor syndrome called VHL syndrome. This syndrome causes tumors all over the body,'' it said.

Dr. Sachin Kathuria, the consultant urologist, said, ''These rare and complex cases could be performed smoothly due to the team approach consisting of urologists, anesthetists, pediatric cardiology, neurology, and endocrinology''. Both siblings have recovered and have resumed schooling within two weeks of their surgery, doctors said.

