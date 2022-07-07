3 injured as wall collapses at construction site in HP's Una

Three people sustained critical injuries as a wall collapsed at a construction site in Himachal Pradesh's Una district on Thursday, a state disaster management official said. Una District Emergency Operations Centre said the accident took place at Bathoo village in Haroli tehsil.

The injured Mujamin Basi, Dilshad Basi and Mubarik Basi, all natives of Uttar Pradesh, were admitted to the zonal hospital in Una, he said, adding they were later referred to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh.

