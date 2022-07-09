Left Menu

Asthmatics may soon be able to breathe easier thanks to recent breakthrough :Study

In contrast to mild-to-moderate asthmatics and healthy people, severe asthmatics have a distinct biochemical (metabolite) profile that can be detected in their urine, according to research led by Drs. Stacey Reinke (ECU) and Craig Wheelock (Karolinska Institute, Sweden).

ANI | Joondalup | Updated: 09-07-2022 14:19 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 14:19 IST
Asthmatics may soon be able to breathe easier thanks to recent breakthrough :Study
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
In contrast to mild-to-moderate asthmatics and healthy people, severe asthmatics have a distinct biochemical (metabolite) profile that can be detected in their urine, according to research led by Drs. Stacey Reinke (ECU) and Craig Wheelock (Karolinska Institute, Sweden). The findings of the research were published in the journal 'European Respiratory Journal'.

The 262 million people who suffer from asthma worldwide may soon receive more effective treatments. Researchers analysed urine samples from more than 600 participants across 11 countries as part of the U-BIOPRED study, a Europe-wide initiative to identify and better understand different sub-types of severe asthma.

The research team discovered a specific type of metabolite, called carnitines, which decreased in severe asthmatics. Carnitines play an important role in cellular energy generation and immune responses.Further analyses found carnitine metabolism was lower in severe asthmatics.

These new findings will help enable researchers to work towards new, more effective therapies for asthmatics. Dr Reinke, from ECU's Centre for Integrative Metabolomics and Computational Biology, said it is vital asthma treatment is improved.

"Asthma affects 2.7 million Australians and there were 417 asthma-related deaths in Australia in 2020," she said. "Severe asthma occurs when someone's asthma is uncontrolled, despite being treated with high levels of medication and/or multiple medications. To identify and develop new treatment options, we first need to better understand the underlying mechanisms of the disease."

One way to do this is to examine the body's chemical profile, or 'metabolome', which provides a snapshot of a person's current physiological state and gives useful insight into disease processes. "In this case, we were able to use the urinary metabolome of asthmatics to identify fundamental differences in energy metabolism that may represent a target for new interventions in asthma control," Dr Reinke said.

Dr Reinke said it can be difficult and invasive to investigate the lungs directly - but fortunately, they contain a lot of blood vessels. "Therefore, any biochemical changes in the lungs can enter the bloodstream, and then be excreted through the urine," she said.

"These are preliminary results, but we will continue to investigate carnitine metabolism to evaluate its potential as a new asthma treatment target." 'Urinary metabotype of severe asthma evidence decreased carnitine metabolism independent of oral corticosteroid treatment in the U-BIOPRED study' was published in the European Respiratory Journal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

