Tropical Storm Darby forms in Pacific as Bonnie fades

PTI | Mexico | Updated: 10-07-2022 09:11 IST | Created: 10-07-2022 09:11 IST
Tropical Storm Darby forms in Pacific as Bonnie fades
A new tropical storm formed far off Mexico's Pacific coast on Saturday while another faded after a long march from ocean to another.

The U..S. National Hurricane Center said that newly formed Tropical Storm Darby was centered about 690 miles (1,100 kilometers) west-southwest of Manzanillo, Mexico, with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph). It was moving west at 16 mph (26 kph).

Forecasters said the storm is likely to become a hurricane on Monday, but it poses no threat to land.

Meanwhile, even further out to sea, former Hurricane Bonnie lost the characteristics that made it a tropical cyclone. It was declared to be a tropical storm on July 1 shortly before running across Nicaragua from the Atlantic to the Pacific, where it grew to hurricane force on July 3.

On Saturday, the storm was centered about 1,275 miles (2,055 kilometers) west of the southern tip of Mexico's Baja California Peninsula — still with sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph). The hurricane center said it was expected to dissipate by Sunday night.

