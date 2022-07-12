Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-color images; Webb space telescope ready for White House closeup

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Webb space telescope ready for White House closeup

U.S. President Joe Biden, breaking from political pressures to bask in the glow of the cosmos, was expected on Monday to release the first full-color image being made public by NASA from the James Webb Space Telescope. The White House sneak peek of the yet-to-be specified image comes on the eve of a larger unveiling of photos and spectrographic data that NASA plans to showcase on Tuesday at the Goddard Space Flight Center in suburban Maryland.

NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-color images

Drawing back the curtain to a photo gallery unlike any other, NASA will soon present the first full-color images from its James Webb Space Telescope, a revolutionary apparatus designed to peer through the cosmos to the dawn of the universe.

The highly anticipated unveiling this week of pictures and spectroscopic data from the newly operational observatory follows a six-month process of remotely unfurling various components, aligning its mirrors and calibrating instruments.

(With inputs from agencies.)