Left Menu

Maha: Heavy rains in Palghar; 'red alert' for next 2 days

The Regional Meteorological Centre has issued a red alert for Palghar, predicting heavy rainfall for the next two days, a district administration official here said.Instructions have been given to officials, residents of all villages and fishermen about safety measures to be undertaken during this period, district disaster control cell chief Vivekanand Kadam said.The Wagh river in Wavar-Vangni area in Mokhada taluka was flooded, affecting connectivity to eight villages in the vicinity, a revenue official said.The MeT department issues four colour-coded predictions based on the prevailing weather systems.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 12-07-2022 13:43 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 13:41 IST
Maha: Heavy rains in Palghar; 'red alert' for next 2 days
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Parts of Maharashtra's Palghar district witnessed heavy rainfall over the last 24 hours, affecting road connectivity to eight villages and causing flooding in some rivers, officials said on Tuesday.

Jawhar taluka in Palghar recorded the maximum downpour of 146 mm in the 24-hour period till 10 am on Tuesday, a local revenue official said.

Seven houses were also damaged in the taluka due to the heavy showers, he said. The Regional Meteorological Centre has issued a 'red alert' for Palghar, predicting heavy rainfall for the next two days, a district administration official here said.

Instructions have been given to officials, residents of all villages, and fishermen about safety measures to be undertaken during this period, district disaster control cell chief Vivekanand Kadam said.

The Wagh river in the Wavar-Vangni area in Mokhada taluka was flooded, affecting connectivity to eight villages in the vicinity, a revenue official said.

The MeT department issues four color-coded predictions based on the prevailing weather systems. The green color indicates no warning, yellow is to keep a watch, orange is to stay alert, while red means a warning and that action needs to be taken.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes in our gut?

Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes...

 United States
2
West cautious of China's nuclear innovations

West cautious of China's nuclear innovations

 China
3
Ivory-billed woodpecker granted 6-month reprieve from U.S. extinction list

Ivory-billed woodpecker granted 6-month reprieve from U.S. extinction list

 Global
4
CBI registers two separate cases in connection to Rs 2100 cr bank fraud

CBI registers two separate cases in connection to Rs 2100 cr bank fraud

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022