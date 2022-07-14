Granite Studio India supplies the country's Largest Granite Block to the National Museum of Modern Art for Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's statue

To mark the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and pay tribute to his immense contribution to the independence movement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the unveiling of the freedom fighter's statue at the India Gate, New Delhi. The project has been undertaken by the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) led by its Director-General, Adwaita Gadanayak. To reflect the grandeur of Netaji's personality, the statue is made out of a single-piece monolithic absolute black granite block weighing over 300 tonnes.

The research, consulting, and sourcing for the best-suited granite was carried out by an Indian firm, Granite Studio India (GSI). Headquartered in the capital, New Delhi, Granite Studio India has over 40 years of experience & has its state-of-the-art facility in Andhra Pradesh. The firm has actively shouldered & completed multiple projects of paramount importance like the National War Memorial, and AIIMS TRAUMA CENTRE. Granite Studio India very recently handed over his newly constructed house to the Delhi Chief Minister, all the granite supply and fixing was done by the firm.

''Extracting a single piece large granite block of size 32*11*8 feet weighing 300 tonnes was one of the biggest challenges,'' says the co-founder of GSI, Mr. Rajat Mehta.

He further stated, ''With their innovative mining & block handling techniques, Granite Studio India made history for mining & transporting such a large block in a record time of 14 days. The block was extracted from a quarry in Telangana and transported to New Delhi. With the aggressive timeline, almost 37 tires of the truck busted during the 2000 km journey.'' He added, ''It is a matter of pride and passion for us and our team at Granite Studio India to be able to serve in a historic project like this.'' A little about Granite Studio India.

It started four decades ago in 1982 when Mr. Ramesh Mehta ventured into the business of marbles. And after 32 years of operation, Mehta Marbles was rebranded into Granite Studio India, now headed by Mr. Mehta's youngest son - Rajat Mehta.

Headquartered in New Delhi, one of India's leading dealers of premium quality granite with its state-of-the-art facility in Andhra Pradesh. The firm hand-picks its granite from quarries across India: Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Orissa.

Some of their eminent projects include • The National War Memorial India Gate.

• Rashtrapati Bhawan.

• Prime Minister's Residence.

• Delhi Chief Minister's Residence.

• Cancer Hospital in Mauritius

