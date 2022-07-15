Left Menu

Earthquake shakes Ecuador's coast, teen killed by power line

PTI | Quito | Updated: 15-07-2022 08:59 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 08:59 IST
Earthquake shakes Ecuador's coast, teen killed by power line
  • Country:
  • Ecuador

An earthquake of preliminary magnitude 5.7 shook Ecuador's coast Thursday, causing one death when a teenager was electrocuted by a fallen power line, authorities said.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake struck at a depth of about 80 kilometers (49 miles) and was centered nearly 20 kilometers (12 miles) northeast of the port of Guayaquil. The Geophysical Institute of Ecuador said the tremor was felt over most of country, though “weakly” in the mountains.

Jorge Vera, mayor of the Simón Bolívar canton in the coastal Guayas province, said a 16-year-old was killed. He said a high voltage cable fell while the victim was engaged in “a sports activity,” but gave no further details.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at the ancient port and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
2
Brain inflammation may link Alzheimer's risk, sleep disturbance

Brain inflammation may link Alzheimer's risk, sleep disturbance

 United States
3
NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the planet

NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the p...

 Global
4
Farm labourer trampled to death by wild jumbo in Kerala

Farm labourer trampled to death by wild jumbo in Kerala

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022