Locals stunned as 10-minute cyclone tears through Kozhikode in Kerala

A 10-minute cyclone, that occurred in the Vellayil coast near here, created shockwaves among the fishermen and local people in the north Kerala district here on Friday morning.

The roofs of several fishing boats and a few houses nearby were flown off in the gusty winds that formed in the Arabian Sea at around 10 am and moved towards the coast.

Though there was a respite to the torrential rains that have been witnessed in the past three days across northern Kerala, gusty winds and waterlogging continued in many parts in the eastern region.

In view of the incessant rains, educational institutions in Wayanad district and eastern parts of Malappuram district remained closed on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)