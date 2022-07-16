Left Menu

Tropical Storm Estelle forms in Pacific off southern Mexico

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 16-07-2022 10:40 IST | Created: 16-07-2022 10:12 IST
Tropical Storm Estelle forms in Pacific off southern Mexico
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Tropical Storm Estelle has formed in the eastern Pacific off the coast of Mexico and forecasters expect it to become a hurricane by Sunday, though without threatening land.

The system developed into a tropical depression early on Friday and it strengthened into a named storm during the night.

Estelle had top sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) late Friday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. It was centered about 290 miles (470 kilometers) south-southwest of Acapulco and moving to the northwest at 10 mph (17 kph).

Forecasters said it was expected to remain well offshore as it grows stronger while moving farther out into the Pacific in the coming days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Class 10 girl kidnapped, gang-raped in south Delhi

Class 10 girl kidnapped, gang-raped in south Delhi

 India
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at the ancient port and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Tokyo to host 2025 World Championships; Russian basketball boss defends Brittney Griner in a drugs trial and more

Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Tokyo to host 2025 World Championships; Russi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Pandemic behind 'largest backslide in childhood vaccination in a generation' - U.N; High-pressure oxygen shows promise in long COVID; earlier Omicron infection may protect against subvariants and more

Health News Roundup: Pandemic behind 'largest backslide in childhood vaccina...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022