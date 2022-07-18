What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

NASA's Mars Perseverance rover recently captured this strange object (white tangled material) while exploring the Jezero Crater's ancient river delta. This image was acquired on July 12, 2022 (Sol 495) using the onboard Front Left Hazard Avoidance Camera (Hazcam) A.

This photo was selected by public vote and featured as "Image of the Week" for Week 74 (July 10 - 16, 2022) of the Perseverance rover mission on Mars.

According to CNET, the most likely explanation for this messy object on the Martian surface is debris from the Perseverance mission.

Launched on February 18, 2021, the Perseverance Mars rover's key goal is to look for signs of ancient life and collect samples of rock and regolith (broken rock and soil) for a possible return to Earth. The six-wheeled Mars rover has already collected ten samples of Martian rock to date.

NASA is working with the European Space Agency (ESA) to plan ways to bring the samples from Mars back to Earth for detailed analysis. This strategic partnership would be the first mission to return samples from another planet and the first launch from the surface of another planet. According to the agency, the samples collected by the car-sized rover during its exploration of an ancient lakebed are thought to present the best opportunity to reveal clues about the early evolution of Mars, including the potential for past life.

The Mars Sample Return campaign would use robotic systems and a Mars ascent rocket to collect and send samples of Martian rocks, soils and atmosphere to Earth for detailed chemical and physical analysis to look for signs of past microscopic life on the Red Planet.