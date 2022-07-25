Everything depends on air traffic control in aviation; one mistake and anything can happen: Bombay HC
In aviation, everything depends on air traffic control and with one mistake anything can happen, the Bombay High Court remarked on Monday while hearing a plea on dangers to aircraft by high-rises near Mumbai airport.A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice M S Karnik was hearing public interest litigation filed by advocate Yashwant Shenoy, seeking action against the construction of buildings above the prescribed height limit in the vicinity of the city airport.
- Country:
- India
In aviation, everything depends on air traffic control and with one mistake anything can happen, the Bombay High Court remarked on Monday while hearing a plea on dangers to aircraft by high-rises near Mumbai airport.
A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice M S Karnik was hearing public interest litigation filed by advocate Yashwant Shenoy, seeking action against the construction of buildings above the prescribed height limit in the vicinity of the city airport. As per Shenoy, these buildings pose a risk to aircraft taking off and landing at the airport here and may someday lead to any untoward incident. Chief Justice Datta said the issue concerns everyone. He also referred to the recently released Ajay Devgn-starrer Hindi film ''Runway 34''.
''I happened to see the movie 'Runway 34'. Nothing depends on the pilot. Everything depends on the air traffic control,'' Chief Justice Datta said.
''We think the pilot has announced that we are set for landing or take off and the temperature outside is so and so and everything is fine. But it all depends on several other factors. One mistake here and there...anything can happen,'' he said.
The bench directed the Maharashtra government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to file their affidavits on what action it has taken on the issue. The court said it would hear the matter further on Friday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Portal Indeed says job aspirants can now discover opportunities, create online resumes in Hindi
Armaan Malik unveils Hindi version of his song 'You'
'Soorarai Pottru' Hindi remake will have a 'fresh' album, says music composer G V Prakash
South actor Supyarde Singh to make Hindi web series debut with 'I Love Us' season 2
'Toolsidas Junior' bags 'Best Hindi Film' honour at 68th National Film Awards