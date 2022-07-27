Maha: Ex-IAS official Mopalwar to head Maha CM's infra war room

Retired IAS official Radheshyam Mopalwar has been appointed as director general of War Room-Infrastructure Projects by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The General Administration Department on Wednesday issued the appointment order. As several big-ticket infrastructure projects are underway and many others are in the offing, the Shinde government created a war room to facilitate their speedy and planned implementation, it added.

Mopalwar, a 1995-batch IAS officer who retired four years ago, had faced accusations of corruption and in 2017, then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had announced in the Assembly that he was being removed as MD of the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation till the inquiry against him got over.

