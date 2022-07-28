Left Menu

Tripura to use nanotech for building rain-proof rural roads

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 28-07-2022 12:58 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 12:39 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Tripura will use nanotechnology for developing rural roads to make them last long, considering the heavy rainfall the state receives, a senior official said on Thursday.

The Union Ministry of Rural Development has approved Rs 214.23 crore for constructing 32 roads of 231.64 km in the state under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY-III), he said.

Of it, the state will use nanotechnology for constructing 16 roads of 114.23 km, he added.

''Since the entire Northeast receives heavy rainfall, the state has adopted nanotechnology to develop its rural connectivity. Under this technology, the roads will be turned into solid concrete structures by using cement and chemical,'' chief engineer, PMGSY (PWD), Bimal Das told PTI.

Chips and bitumen are generally used to construct roads but they get damaged within a few years, wasting crores of rupees, he said.

The roads constructed with nanotechnology will last longer, Das said.

PMGSY-III focuses on the consolidation of the existing rural roads network by upgrading the through routes and major rural links that connect habitations with agricultural and rural markets, educational facilities, hospitals, and administrative headquarters, the official said.

''It has also been decided that the state will adopt Full Death Reclamation (FDR) mechanism, a fully mechanized system, for the construction of roads under PMGSY-III to achieve better quality and durability,'' he said.

Among the 32 roads, four are in North Tripura, one is Dhalai, eight in Khowai, six in South Tripura and 11 in West Tripura.

Das said the Centre has also given a nod for 779 km of new roads in rural areas to boost connectivity. ''Now, we will send detailed project reports (DPRs) to get sanctions for these roads,'' he said.

