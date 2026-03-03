Tripura's Pathway to Wildlife Harmony: Elephant Passes Initiative

The Tripura government is addressing urgent wildlife safety concerns by constructing four 'elephant passes' in Mungiakami, Khowai district, to facilitate safe passage for elephants. This decision comes after a tragic incident where two elephants were killed by speeding trains in 2024.

Forest Minister Animesh Debbarma emphasized the importance of these structures, aimed at reducing human-elephant conflicts by securing an unobstructed path for the elephants. A Detailed Project Report (DPR) is in the works to kickstart the construction process, with the potential for more such corridors as needed.

Stressing the significance of maintaining ecological balance, Debbarma highlighted an ongoing dialogue with the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change. There is a call for mandatory protective measures for wildlife in large-scale projects, demonstrating the state's commitment to sustainable development.