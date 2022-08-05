US: 4 critically injured in lightning strike near White House

Four people have been critically injured after a lightning strike outside the White House, fire officials said.

The District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department on Thursday said the four people were injured in Lafayette Park, located directly outside the White House complex.

They were all taken to local hospitals in critical condition.

A portion of the park remained closed on Thursday evening with emergency crews at the scene.

