Left Menu

PM Modi's 'LIFE' movement will be theme of India pavilion at COP27

Several think tanks, civil society organisations, industry bodies and private sector organise side events at the India pavilion.Egypt will host COP27 from November 6 to 18.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2022 16:13 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 16:13 IST
PM Modi's 'LIFE' movement will be theme of India pavilion at COP27
  • Country:
  • India

''LIFE - Lifestyle for the Environment'', a global initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be the theme of the India pavilion at the upcoming COP27 at Sharm-El-Sheikh in Egypt, the Union environment ministry said on Saturday.

Modi had proposed the one-word mass movement ''LIFE'' at the 26th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change at Glasgow last November.

Subsequently, he launched 'Lifestyle for the Environment - LIFE Movement' on June 5. The vision of 'LIFE' is to live a lifestyle that is in tune with our planet and does not harm it. The people who live such a lifestyle can be called ''Pro-Planet People'', the ministry said.

India has been setting up its pavilions at COPs since 2015 to showcase its achievements in climate actions. Several think tanks, civil society organisations, industry bodies and private sector organise side events at the India pavilion.

Egypt will host COP27 from November 6 to 18.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Chatterjee

Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Cha...

 India
2
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

 Global
3
One arrested for raping teen in Punjab

One arrested for raping teen in Punjab

 India
4
FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022