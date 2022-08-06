Woman, 21 goats killed in lightning strikes in Maha village
PTI | Yavatmal | Updated: 06-08-2022 23:39 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 23:39 IST
A 35-year-old woman was killed and five others injured on Saturday when lightning struck them at a farm in Ghatanji village in Yavatmal district of Maharashtra, an official said. In a similar incident, 21 goats were killed in Mandvi village in the Yavatmal district in the evening, he added.
