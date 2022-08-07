Heavy to very heavy rain expected in Odisha, Bengal as depression looms

Parts of Odisha received very heavy rain on Sunday, with the state and neighbouring Bengal bracing for downpour over the next two to three days due to a depression that is set to take shape over the Bay of Bengal.

A low pressure area, which formed on Saturday, concentrated into a well-marked system over the northwest Bay of Bengal, off the coasts of Odisha and northern Andhra Pradesh, the Met office said.

It is expected to intensify into a depression during the next 48 hours and move northwestwards across Odisha and Chhattisgarh, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre explained.

A red alert of extremely heavy rainfall of over 200 mm has been issued for some places in Kalahandi and Rayagada districts till Monday morning, the Met office said, adding that the monsoon trough was passing through Jharsuguda.

The weather system is also likely to bring in its wake heavy rain in the parched Gangetic West Bengal. Gangetic Bengal has suffered 46 per cent rainfall deficiency during this monsoon, from June 1 till date, according to the Met department Nabarangpur in Odisha recorded 126 mm of rain between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Sunday, followed by 44 mm in Malkangiri. Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi received 36 mm of rain, while Koraput witnessed 26 mm precipitation, according to a bulletin.

Fisherfolk have been advised not to venture off the coast till Thursday morning as squally weather with wind speed of 45-55 kmph and gusting up to 65 kmph is very likely over the northwestern Bay of Bengal. The weatherman issued an orange warning of heavy to very heavy rain in the districts of Khurda, Puri, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Gajapati, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri and Koraput for Monday.

Downpour can also occur in a few places in Cuttack, Balasore, Bhadrak, Bolangir, Boudh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Subarnapur.

Extremely heavy rainfall was a possibility in a few places in Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh and Keonjhar on Tuesday. It may trigger flash floods, landslides or mudslides in vulnerable hilly areas and cause damage to susceptible roads and houses, the Met office stated.

In Bengal, isolated very heavy rain was likely in the south Bengal districts on August 9 and 10.

The weatherman has forecast heavy to very heavy rain in the coastal districts of South 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur, while the other districts in Gangetic West Bengal are likely to receive heavy rain during the period, the Met office added. PTI HMB AMR RMS RMS

