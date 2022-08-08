Left Menu

No change in U.S. assessment on China timeline for Taiwan despite Pelosi visit, official says

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-08-2022 23:02 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 22:58 IST
No change in U.S. assessment on China timeline for Taiwan despite Pelosi visit, official says
The United States has not changed its assessment on China's timeline for potentially retaking Taiwan militarily, a senior Pentagon official said on Monday, sticking by previous statements that Beijing would not try to take it in the next few years.

Asked if the Pentagon's assessment that China would not try to retake China militarily in the next two years had changed since House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to the island, Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl said: "No."

