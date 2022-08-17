Low pressure likely to form on Friday, heavy rain forecast for Gangetic West Bengal
A low-pressure system is likely to form over the north Bay of Bengal on Friday, causing widespread rainfall in Gangetic West Bengal during the weekend, the Met Department said.
The coastal and western districts of the state received isolated heavy rain last week owing to a depression in the northwest Bay of Bengal, bringing relief to farmers in the rice-growing districts, which have seen deficient rainfall this monsoon.
Fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy downpour is likely over the districts of Gangetic West Bengal from Friday to Sunday due to the likely formation of a low-pressure system in the north Bay of Bengal on Friday, the Met office said.
The weatherman has also forecast thunderstorms with lightning at one or two places in West Bengal on Wednesday and Thursday.
