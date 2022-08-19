Left Menu

More than 100 Dahi Handi participants injured in Mumbai

As many as 111 Govindas or Dahi Handi participants were injured while forming human pyramids during Krishna Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai on Friday, civic officials said.While most of them were discharged after treatment, 23 participants were admitted to hospitals and their condition was said to be stable, informed a release issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-08-2022 22:55 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 22:54 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
As many as 111 `Govindas' or Dahi Handi participants were injured while forming human pyramids during Krishna Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai on Friday, civic officials said.

While most of them were discharged after treatment, 23 participants were admitted to hospitals and their condition was said to be stable, informed a release issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Thirty persons were treated at the civic-run KEM hospital, followed by 12 at GT Hospital, 11 at Nair hospital and 10 at Rajawadi hospital, among others. The Maharashtra government had issued an order instructing government hospitals to treat the injured members of Govinda troupes free of cost.

Across Maharashtra, Govinda troupes build human pyramids to reach and break an earthen pot containing buttermilk and curd suspended high above the ground on this day.

Dahi Handi events and Govinda troupes receive considerable political patronage in cities like Mumbai and Thane.

