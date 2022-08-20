Left Menu

NASA's Mars Perseverance rover will head to “Enchanted Lake” in next few days

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 20-08-2022 13:51 IST | Created: 20-08-2022 13:51 IST
NASA's Mars Perseverance rover will head to “Enchanted Lake” in next few days
Image Credit: Twitter (@NASAPersevere)

NASA's Perseverance team is gearing up to head southwest to another sedimentary outcrop on the Jezero Crater delta called Enchanted Lake. The rover's drive to Enchanted Lake is expected to begin in the next few days with arrival in early September, the agency said on Friday.

Meanhwhile, the team continues to assess the two small, string-like pieces of foreign object debris (FOD) detected on one of the rover's coring bits. The FOD was first identified August 5 in imagery of the rover's sample collection system after a 12th rock core sample was taken.

"We've commanded the rover to move, rotate, or vibrate components we think could harbor FOD. And we've obtained multiple sets of images of the components from different angles and in different lighting conditions from rover cameras: Mastcam-Z, Navcam, Hazcam, Supercam, and even the WATSON (Wide Angle Topographic Sensor for Operations and eNgineering) camera located on the rover's turret. Finally, a thorough review of recent coring and bit-exchange activities confirm that they all executed nominally with no indication of interference from the FOD," Steven Lee, Perseverance Deputy Project Manager at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, said in a statement.

So far, NASA's Perseverance Mars rover has collected 12 rock samples at different sites around Jezero Crater on the Red Planet. All the samples of rock and soil collected from the Martian surface by the rover are planned to be returned to Earth in 2033 as part of the Mars Sample Return campaign - a strategic partnership between NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA).

TRENDING

1
NASA telescopes see a smaller galaxy potentially delivering large black hole to another galaxy

NASA telescopes see a smaller galaxy potentially delivering large black hole...

 United States
2
IAF sends four Sukhois, two C-17 aircraft for 'Pitch Black' exercise in Australia

IAF sends four Sukhois, two C-17 aircraft for 'Pitch Black' exercise in Aust...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Spacesuit battery glitch forces early end to Russian spacewalk

Science News Roundup: Spacesuit battery glitch forces early end to Russian s...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. to boost monkeypox vaccine supply with 1.8 million extra doses; Germany's constitutional court upholds measles vaccine mandate for children and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. to boost monkeypox vaccine supply with 1.8 million...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022