Left Menu

Elephant mysteriously dies after straying into Alipurduar tea garden

PTI | Alipurduar | Updated: 21-08-2022 15:52 IST | Created: 21-08-2022 15:45 IST
Elephant mysteriously dies after straying into Alipurduar tea garden
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An adult elephant was found dead at a tea garden in West Bengal's Alipurduar district, officials said on Sunday.

The elephant strayed into Nimti tea garden in Kalchini block on Saturday morning, they said.

After running helter-skelter through the tea garden, it suddenly fell and died, they added.

The mysterious death of the elephant led to panic in the area.

The carcass of the elephant was sent for post-mortem, and the cause of the death will be known only after getting the report, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches 53 Starlink satellites to orbit

SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches 53 Starlink satellites to orbit

 Global
2
Ready to trade in the real world with bitcoin!

Ready to trade in the real world with bitcoin!

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. wants airlines to boost help for stranded, delayed passengers; Biden administration touts $1 trillion infrastructure bill and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. wants airlines to boost help for stranded, de...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO recommends use of two antibody drugs against Ebola; North Korea imports of Chinese masks, gloves surged before declaring COVID victory and more

Health News Roundup: WHO recommends use of two antibody drugs against Ebola;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022