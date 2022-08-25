Left Menu

At least 15 killed, 50 hurt in Russian attack on Ukraine station -Zelenskiy

Russian rockets struck a passenger train in a station in eastern Ukraine on Wednesday, killing at least 15 people and wounding 50 more, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said. In a video address to the United Nations Security Council, Zelenskiy said the rockets had hit the train in the small town of Chaplyne, some 145 km (90 miles) west of Donetsk.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 25-08-2022 00:36 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 00:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a video address to the United Nations Security Council, Zelenskiy said the rockets had hit the train in the small town of Chaplyne, some 145 km (90 miles) west of Donetsk. Four carriages were on fire, he said. Ukraine marked its independence day on Wednesday and Zelenskiy had warned ahead of time that Russia might try to disrupt the celebrations.

"Four passenger wagons are now on fire. As of now, at least 15 people have been killed and around 50 people have been wounded," Zelenskiy said. "Rescuers are working, but, unfortunately, the death toll could increase."

Russia has repeatedly denied its forces are aiming at civilian targets. In April, at least 57 people died when Russian missiles hit the train station in the town of Kramatorsk, Ukrainian official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

