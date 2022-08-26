Left Menu

CM Gehlot to undertake aerial survey of rain-hit areas of Dholpur, Karauli

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will conduct an aerial survey of the rain-affected Dholpur and Karauli districts of the state on Friday.He will also meet the rain-affected people at Rajkheda in Dholpur and Mandrayal in Karauli, an official spokesperson said.Gehlot had conducted an aerial survey on Thursday in different areas of Bundi, Kota and Baran districts affected by heavy rains. The meteorological department has said there is no possibility of heavy rainfall in the state during the next four-five days.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 26-08-2022 11:17 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 11:10 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will conduct an aerial survey of the rain-affected Dholpur and Karauli districts of the state on Friday.

He will also meet the rain-affected people at Rajkheda in Dholpur and Mandrayal in Karauli, an official spokesperson said.

Gehlot had conducted an aerial survey on Thursday in different areas of Bundi, Kota and Baran districts affected by heavy rains. He had directed officials to assess the damage caused to crops, animals and public and private property at the earliest.

There is a flood-like situation at many places in Kota division because of heavy rainfall, an increased inflow of water in rivers and opening of the gates of dams.

Kota, Jhalawar and Bundi districts have been affected the most due to the heavy rains. Teams of Indian Air Force and State Disaster Relief Force have evacuated about 5,000 people to safer places. The meteorological department has said there is no possibility of heavy rainfall in the state during the next four-five days. Light to moderate rain is possible at isolated places only, it predicted.

