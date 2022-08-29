Left Menu

Two die in collision between trucks in Howrah

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 29-08-2022 15:38 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 15:32 IST
Two die in collision between trucks in Howrah
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Two people died in a collision between two trucks in West Bengal's Howrah district on Monday, police said.

The incident happened in the Domjur area when a speeding truck hit the rear of another truck, they said.

The impact of the collision was such that the front of the speeding truck mangled, killing its two helpers on the spot, they added.

Gas cutters had to be used to bring out their bodies, police said.

The driver of the vehicle was critically injured and admitted to the Domjur rural hospital, they said.

The accident led to a traffic snarl in the area for a few hours.

