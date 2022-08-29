Pakistan to consider vegetable imports from arch-rival India to mitigate floods fallout

Pakistan will consider importing vegetables from arch-rival India to mitigate floods fallout, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said on Monday, as food prices have risen significantly. "We can consider importing vegetables from India," the minister told local Geo News TV.

Turkey and Iran could also be other options, he said. Unprecedented flash floods caused by historic monsoon rains have caused widespread damage affecting more than 33 million people.

