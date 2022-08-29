Pakistan to consider vegetable imports from arch-rival India to mitigate floods fallout
Pakistan will consider importing vegetables from arch-rival India to mitigate floods fallout, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said on Monday, as food prices have risen significantly. "We can consider importing vegetables from India," the minister told local Geo News TV. Turkey and Iran could also be other options, he said.
Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 30-08-2022 00:17 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 23:43 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
Pakistan will consider importing vegetables from arch-rival India to mitigate floods fallout, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said on Monday, as food prices have risen significantly. "We can consider importing vegetables from India," the minister told local Geo News TV.
Turkey and Iran could also be other options, he said. Unprecedented flash floods caused by historic monsoon rains have caused widespread damage affecting more than 33 million people.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- Turkey
- Pakistan
- India
- Miftah Ismail
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Israeli strikes hit Iranian targets near Russia's Mediterranean bases - sources
'Har Ghar Tiranga' an example of entire nation coming together to celebrate spirit of our glorious country:PM Modi.
NTPC celebrates 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign with patriotic fervour
Nation's enthusiasm for 'Tiranga' seen in last three days could not have been imagined by many experts, symbolises nation's reawakening: PM.
Iranian delegation arrives in Kabul to discuss border issues