Left Menu

2 earthquakes hit eastern Greek island; no damage, injuries

Both had their epicentres in the sea 22 kilometers 14 miles southwest of Samos.The Fire Service and local authorities on Samos said they received no reports of injuries or damage.In 2020, a stronger quake struck Samos and the nearby Turkish coast, killing two high school students on the island and at least 75 people in Turkey, where more than 1,000 were injured.Greece lies in a highly seismically active area and earthquakes are common, although severe damage and deaths are not.

PTI | Athens | Updated: 31-08-2022 18:47 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 18:47 IST
2 earthquakes hit eastern Greek island; no damage, injuries
  • Country:
  • Greece

Two earthquakes with magnitude 5.3 and 4.7 rocked the eastern Aegean Sea island of Samos on Wednesday but no injuries to people or damage to structures were reported, Greek authorities said.

The larger quake struck at 1.10 pm, about 14 minutes after the first, the Athens Geodynamic Institute said. Both had their epicentres in the sea 22 kilometers (14 miles) southwest of Samos.

The Fire Service and local authorities on Samos said they received no reports of injuries or damage.

In 2020, a stronger quake struck Samos and the nearby Turkish coast, killing two high school students on the island and at least 75 people in Turkey, where more than 1,000 were injured.

Greece lies in a highly seismically active area and earthquakes are common, although severe damage and deaths are not. In 1999, a quake near the capital, Athens, killed 143 people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

 Denmark
2
Plumber rapes woman, case registered

Plumber rapes woman, case registered

 India
3
OnePlus 10T gets August 2022 security patch

OnePlus 10T gets August 2022 security patch

 India
4
New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Vision Zero Fund and Nike

New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Visio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022