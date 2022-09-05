Hubble images two overlapping spiral galaxies more than a billion light-years from Earth

The two galaxies in this latest picture from NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope appear to collide, but their alignment is likely just by chance - the two are not actually interacting.

The two overlapping spiral galaxies, named SDSS J115331 and LEDA 2073461, lie more than a billion light-years from Earth. This image is one of many Hubble observations delving into highlights of the Galaxy Zoo project which crowdsource galaxy classifications from a pool of hundreds of thousands of volunteers. These volunteers classify galaxies imaged by robotic telescopes and are often the first to ever set eyes on an astronomical object.

Hubble, a project of international cooperation between NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA), has captured a dazzling array of interacting galaxies in the past. The premium observatory was launched on 24 April 1990 and it has made more than 1.5 million observations of about 50,000 celestial objects in its 32+ years of operation.