Rain, gusty winds bring relief from sultry weather in Delhi

A fresh spell of rain and winds gusting up to 40 km per hour provided relief from sultry weather in Delhi on Wednesday. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), moderate precipitation is likely on Thursday.

Weather forecasters said the influence of a well-marked low pressure area over northwest Madhya Pradesh and its neighbourhood was likely to bring rain over Delhi and surrounding areas in the next few days.

The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, gauged 9.6 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Wednesday.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 26.4 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature settled at 33.6 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 30 degrees Celsius over the next few days, the weather office said.

The weather stations at Lodhi Road, Ridge, Sports Complex and Mayur Vihar recorded 10.4 mm, 4.8 mm, 7.5 mm and 8.5 mm of precipitation.

Rainfall recorded below 15 mm is considered light, between 15 and 64.5 mm is moderate, between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm is heavy, between 115.6 and 204.4 is very heavy. Anything above 204.4 mm is considered extremely heavy rainfall.

After a large rain deficit in August, monsoon activity has remained subdued in Delhi and neighbouring areas in September.

Delhi has recorded above-normal maximum temperatures on most September days owing to the deficit in rainfall.

Till Wednesday morning, the Safdarjung Observatory had logged just 18.2 mm rainfall against a normal of 84.3mm in September so far -- a deficit of 78 per cent.

It had recorded just 41.6 mm rainfall in August, the lowest in at least 14 years, due to the absence of any favourable weather system in northwest India.

Overall, the Safdarjung Observatory has recorded 370.6 mm rainfall against a normal of 601.2 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season usually starts, clocking a deficit of 38 per cent.

Weather experts had attributed the lack of rainfall in August to the development of three low-pressure areas over northwest Bay of Bengal that pulled the monsoon trough over central India and prevented it from moving to the north for a long period.

The weather bureau has predicted below-normal rainfall in some parts of northwest India in September.

