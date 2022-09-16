Left Menu

Explosion in Madrid building injures at least three people

An explosion, apparently caused by a gas leak, damaged a building in Madrid's downtown neighbourhood of Malasana on Friday, injuring at least three people and causing a fire, police in the Spanish capital told Reuters. Two people were lightly injured and one woman was hospitalised with serious burns, according to Madrid's emergency service.

Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Two people were lightly injured and one woman was hospitalised with serious burns, according to Madrid's emergency service. "The first indications we have is that it was a gas leak that caused the explosion," a police spokesperson said.

Many buildings in Madrid's downtown are old and decrepit, with rundown infrastructure that frequently causes accidents. Earlier this week a water pipe broke, flooding part of the Comillas neighbourhood, and last year a gas explosion destroyed a building in La Latina area, killing four people.

