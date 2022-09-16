Left Menu

Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in a disk

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 16-09-2022 16:02 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 16:02 IST
Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in a disk
Image Credit: M.Weiss/Center for Astrophysics | Harvard & Smithsonian

Astronomers at the Center for Astrophysics | Harvard & Smithsonian have developed a new way to detect small planets hidden in protoplanetary disks - rings of dust and gas that surround young, newborn stars - along with a "smoking gun" evidence of a small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in a disk.

"Directly detecting young planets is very challenging and has so far only been successful in one or two cases. The planets are always too faint for us to see because they're embedded in thick layers of gas and dust," says Feng Long, a postdoctoral fellow at the Center for Astrophysics who led the new study.

For this study, Long decided to re-examine a protoplanetary disk called LkCa 15 that lies 518 light-years away in the Taurus constellation. Long dove into new high-resolution data from the ALMA Observatory, obtained primarily in 2019, and discovered two faint, previously undetected features.

About 42 astronomical units out from the star, Long discovered a dusty ring with two separate and bright bunches of material orbiting within it. After examining the scenario with computer models, Long learned that their size and locations matched the model for the presence of a planet. The arc and clump of material Long detected are located at the L4 and L5 Lagrange points.

For the unversed, Lagrange points are positions in space where the gravitational forces of a two body system like the Sun and the Earth produce enhanced regions of attraction and repulsion.

Hidden 60 degrees between the L4 and L5 Lagrange points is a small planet, roughly the size of Neptune or Saturn, causing the accumulation of dust at points L4 and L5. The results show the planet is around one to three million years old - that's relatively young when it comes to planets.

While direct imaging of this newborn planet may be impossible anytime soon, Long believes further observations of LkCa 15 with ALMA can provide additional evidence supporting her planetary discovery.

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

 El Salvador
2
OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

 India
3
Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

 Costa Rica
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022