Blasts occurred near Nord Stream gas leaks, seismologist tells SVT
Reuters | Updated: 27-09-2022 19:01 IST | Created: 27-09-2022 19:01 IST
Seismologists in Denmark and Sweden on Monday registered powerful blasts in the areas of the Nord Stream gas leaks, Sweden's National Seismology Centre (SNSN) at the Uppsala University told public broadcaster SVT on Tuesday.
"There is no doubt that these were explosions," SNSN seismologist Bjorn Lund told SVT.
