Maha: Mild tremor in Palghar; no one injured

A mild tremor of magnitude 3.0 hit Dahanu taluka in Maharashtra's Palghar district, authorities said on Tuesday. The tremor was recorded at 12.52 pm on Monday at a distance of 13 km east of Dahanu, an official from the district collectorate said.

There was no report of any casualty or damage to property, he said.

Palghar's Dahanu area has been experiencing such tremors since November 2018, with most of them centred around Dundalwadi village.

