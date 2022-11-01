Left Menu

Maha: Mild tremor in Palghar; no one injured

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 01-11-2022 10:42 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 10:34 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
A mild tremor of magnitude 3.0 hit Dahanu taluka in Maharashtra's Palghar district, authorities said on Tuesday. The tremor was recorded at 12.52 pm on Monday at a distance of 13 km east of Dahanu, an official from the district collectorate said.

There was no report of any casualty or damage to property, he said.

Palghar's Dahanu area has been experiencing such tremors since November 2018, with most of them centred around Dundalwadi village.

