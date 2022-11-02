Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes Antofagasta, Chile - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck Antofagasta in Chile on Tuesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 140 kilometers (86.93 miles), 22 kilometers from Calama, EMSC said.

Chile is the world's largest copper producer and most of its large operations are in Antofagasta region.

