Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Gulf of California region in Mexico -USGS
Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2022 16:09 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 16:03 IST
A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck the Gulf of California region in Mexico on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.
The quake had a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), USGS said. Earlier, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre had pegged the earthquake at a magnitude of 5.8, adding that it and located at 56 km South of Bahía de Kino region.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- USGS
- European
- U.S. Geological Survey
- Mexico
- Gulf of California
Advertisement
ALSO READ
European shares slip as downbeat earnings from Nokia, BE Semiconductor weigh
European shares slip on inflation jitters, mixed earnings
An EU-energy deal is possible, but it will be difficult, says European Council President Michel
European shares slip after UK's Truss resigns as PM
SpaceX hired for two European launches to fill gap left by Russia