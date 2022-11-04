Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Gulf of California region in Mexico, no damage reported
Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2022 19:21 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 19:21 IST
A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck the Gulf of California region in Mexico on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said, with no damage reported from authorities.
The quake had a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), USGS said. Earlier, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre had pegged the earthquake at a magnitude of 5.8.
Mexico's national civil protection agency said on Twitter that no damage was reported and there was no tsunami risk following the quake.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- USGS
- European
- U.S. Geological Survey
- Mexico
- Gulf of California
