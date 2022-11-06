Left Menu

COP27 to formally discuss climate compensation for poorer nations

Reuters | Updated: 06-11-2022 16:14 IST | Created: 06-11-2022 16:14 IST
COP27 delegates agreed on Sunday to discuss whether rich countries should compensate poorer nations most vulnerable to climate change at the United Nations climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

Diplomats approved a much-disputed agenda item to talk about matters relating to "funding arrangements responding to loss and damage associated with the adverse effects of climate change, including a focus on addressing loss and damage."

The conference runs from Nov. 6 through Nov. 18.

