Transatlantic Tensions Rise Over Greenland Tariff Threats

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has voiced strong opposition to additional tariffs proposed by US President Donald Trump against European countries opposing his Greenland acquisition plan, calling the move "completely wrong."

European allies, including French President Emmanuel Macron and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, joined Starmer in condemning the tariffs due to take effect from February 1. Trump suggested raising tariffs to 25% until a Greenland deal is in place. This decision could strain transatlantic relations further.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized that tariffs would undermine transatlantic ties and threaten international law. Trump plans to discuss the issue with European leaders next week in Davos at the World Economic Forum, where Greenland will be a focal point.

(With inputs from agencies.)