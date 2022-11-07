Left Menu

(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 07-11-2022 17:19 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 07:46 IST
(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm
Image Credit: NASA

NASA has scrubbed the November 6 launch of Northrop Grumman's 18th resupply mission (CRS-18) to the International Space Station (ISS) due to a fire alarm at the latter's Cygnus spacecraft control center in Dulles, Virginia.

The agency and the company are now targeting Monday, Nov. 7 for the next launch attempt. The Cygnus spacecraft, carried atop an Antares rocket, will lift off from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport's Pad-0A at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island, Virginia.

Both the spacecraft and the rocket remain healthy at the launch site, NASA said on Sunday.

Northrop Grumman's 18th contracted cargo resupply mission with NASA to the ISS will deliver more than 8,000 pounds of science and research, crew supplies and vehicle hardware to the orbital laboratory to support its Expedition 68 crew.

Research investigations aboard the spacecraft include a facility and study that attempt to advance 3D biological printing of human tissue in space, an investigation into how microgravity influences ovary function and an experiment that studies if changes space-grown plants undergo to adapt to microgravity can be transmitted through seeds to the next generation, among others.

The Cygnus spacecraft is scheduled to remain at the space station until late January 2023 when it will depart, disposing of several tons of trash during a destructive re-entry into Earth's atmosphere.

Update 1

Antares rocket carrying the Cygnus cargo spacecraft lifted off at 5:32:42 a.m. EST. The spacecraft is in orbit and on its way to the International Space Station with more than 8,200 pounds of cargo.

TRENDING

1
Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

 Tanzania
2
Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vaccine, says Scholz; Analysis-For China's COVID policy, change comes in small increments and more

Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vac...

 Global
3
Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Spain briefly shuts part of airspace as Chinese rocket debris flies over; Iran says it tests satellite-carrying rocket, U.S. calls move 'destabilizing'

Science News Roundup: Spain briefly shuts part of airspace as Chinese rocket...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022