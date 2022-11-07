(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

NASA has scrubbed the November 6 launch of Northrop Grumman's 18th resupply mission (CRS-18) to the International Space Station (ISS) due to a fire alarm at the latter's Cygnus spacecraft control center in Dulles, Virginia.

The agency and the company are now targeting Monday, Nov. 7 for the next launch attempt. The Cygnus spacecraft, carried atop an Antares rocket, will lift off from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport's Pad-0A at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island, Virginia.

Both the spacecraft and the rocket remain healthy at the launch site, NASA said on Sunday.

Update: Today's planned #CRS18 launch has been scrubbed due to a fire alarm at the mission operations control center in Dulles, Virginia. Liftoff of the Cygnus spacecraft is now set for Nov. 7 at 5:27am ET (10:27 UTC). We'll go live at 5am: https://t.co/Lxw6lLfGZ2 https://t.co/7iOGLi0yoB — NASA (@NASA) November 6, 2022

Northrop Grumman's 18th contracted cargo resupply mission with NASA to the ISS will deliver more than 8,000 pounds of science and research, crew supplies and vehicle hardware to the orbital laboratory to support its Expedition 68 crew.

Research investigations aboard the spacecraft include a facility and study that attempt to advance 3D biological printing of human tissue in space, an investigation into how microgravity influences ovary function and an experiment that studies if changes space-grown plants undergo to adapt to microgravity can be transmitted through seeds to the next generation, among others.

The Cygnus spacecraft is scheduled to remain at the space station until late January 2023 when it will depart, disposing of several tons of trash during a destructive re-entry into Earth's atmosphere.

The #Antares rocket with the #Cygnus spacecraft stands ready for tomorrow's NG-18 launch from @NASA_Wallops at 5:27a.m. EST taking supplies to the crews aboard the @Space_Station for @NASA. Go Antares! Go S.S. Sally Ride! https://t.co/7Pnh3Qbwv3 pic.twitter.com/wN7vuRf8eD — Northrop Grumman (@northropgrumman) November 7, 2022

Update 1

Antares rocket carrying the Cygnus cargo spacecraft lifted off at 5:32:42 a.m. EST. The spacecraft is in orbit and on its way to the International Space Station with more than 8,200 pounds of cargo.