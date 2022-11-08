Left Menu

Fire under Mumbai flyover causes traffic jam

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-11-2022 18:09 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 17:30 IST
Fire under Mumbai flyover causes traffic jam
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out on Tuesday under a flyover on the Western Express Highway at Vile Parle in Mumbai, an official said.

Nobody was injured in the incident. The Fire Brigade official said the blaze engulfed some scrap vehicles parked under the Andheri-Vile Parle bridge near Sahara Hotel a little before 4 pm.

''The fire was limited to scrap material and vehicles parked below the flyover and it was doused within 15 minutes,'' the official said.

A fire engine was rushed to the spot immediately after the Fire Brigade received a call at around 4 pm.

The incident led to a traffic snarl on the highway.

The cause of the fire is not known.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

 Sri Lanka
2
Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of cricket

Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of c...

 Australia
3
(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tennis-After WTA Finals exit, Swiatek relieved 'intense' season is over and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022