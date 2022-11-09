Left Menu

FinMin finalizes framework for sovereign green bonds

The Finance Ministry has finalized the framework to issue sovereign green bonds in line with global standards, according to sources.The government intends to mobilize Rs 16,000 crore from the issuance of green bonds during the second half of the current financial year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2022 13:38 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 13:25 IST
FinMin finalizes framework for sovereign green bonds
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Finance Ministry has finalized the framework to issue sovereign green bonds in line with global standards, according to sources.

The government intends to mobilize Rs 16,000 crore from the issuance of green bonds during the second half of the current financial year. It is a part of the borrowing program for the second half of this fiscal. The framework is ready and it would be approved soon, the sources said.

These rupee-denominated papers will have long tenure to suit the requirement of green infrastructure projects, they added.

The issuance would be in line with the Budget announcement.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget Speech this year announced that the government proposes to issue sovereign green bonds to mobilize resources for green infrastructure.

''The proceeds will be deployed in public sector projects, which help in reducing the carbon intensity of the economy,'' she said in the Budget 2022-23.

The government is planning a total borrowing of Rs 5.92 lakh crore during the October-March period of the current fiscal.

The government had in the Budget for 2022-23 projected a gross market borrowing of Rs 14.31 lakh crore.

Of this, it decided to borrow Rs 14.21 lakh crore during 2022-23, Rs 10,000 crore lower than the Budget estimate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

 Sri Lanka
2
U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing takes place

U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing ...

 Global
3
BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, consular services

BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, c...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 7,691 new COVID cases for Nov 7 vs 5,643 a day earlier; Some in White House worry abortion message bungled before midterms and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 7,691 new COVID cases for Nov 7 vs 5,643 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022