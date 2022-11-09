Left Menu

Suspected Chinese rocket debris found in Philippine waters

PTI | Manila | Updated: 09-11-2022 16:59 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 16:29 IST
Suspected Chinese rocket debris found in Philippine waters
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Philippines

Philippine officials said Wednesday suspected debris from a recent Chinese rocket launch has been found at sea off two provinces and they were pressing efforts for Manila to ratify two UN treaties that allow people to seek compensation for damage or injury from space launches.

The Philippine Space Agency said the metal debris found separately this week off Busuanga island in western Palawan and in Calintaan town in Occidental Mindoro province were highly likely parts of China's Long March 5B rocket blasted last week from the Wenchang Space Launch Center on Hainan island.

The rocket carried a module with laboratory materials for a space research station being built by China.

The rocket parts were found near seawaters where the Philippine Space Agency had earlier warned the public the debris would likely fall. The agency said its experts had examined pictures of the suspected debris, including one that shows what appears to be a part of the Chinese flag.

The rocket's booster was projected to crash down offshore about 72 kilometers from Scarborough Shoal, a disputed fishing ground off the northwestern Philippines, but there has been no report of any debris being found in the area, the space agency said.

It advised the public to immediately inform authorities of any sighting of the suspected rocket part and warned people not to retrieve or come in close contact with it.

Debris from past Chinese rocket launches has crashed down in the country's waters in the past.

The country's space agency said it was pressing efforts to help hasten Philippine ratification of the U.N. Registration and Liability conventions, which provide the legal basis for people to claim compensation for damage or injury "that is caused by a space object of another state." The space agency said the treaty ratifications were a top priority and added it "would like to reiterate its sustained efforts to promote and encourage accountability among nations for objects launched into space." Rocket parts that detach before reaching space should by design fall back offshore soon after a launch. While such debris is unlikely to fall on land or inhabited areas in the Philippines, it still poses a considerable threat to ships, aircraft, fishing boats, and other vessels that will pass through the drop zones, the agency said.

China has faced criticism for allowing rocket stages to fall to Earth uncontrolled before. NASA accused Beijing last year of "failing to meet responsible standards regarding their space debris" after parts of a Chinese rocket landed in the Indian Ocean.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

 Sri Lanka
2
U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing takes place

U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing ...

 Global
3
BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, consular services

BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, c...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 7,691 new COVID cases for Nov 7 vs 5,643 a day earlier; Some in White House worry abortion message bungled before midterms and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 7,691 new COVID cases for Nov 7 vs 5,643 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022