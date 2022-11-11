Left Menu

PM inaugurates swanky Terminal-2 of Bengaluru airport

The passengers experience is designed to be a walk in the garden while traveling through the new terminal, another KIA official said. A statement issued by the Prime Ministers office said the Terminal-2 is designed as a tribute to the Garden city of Bengaluru and the passenger experience is meant to be a walk in the garden.Passengers will travel through 10,000 sq mts of green walls, hanging gardens and outdoor gardens.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-11-2022 13:20 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 13:14 IST
PM inaugurates swanky Terminal-2 of Bengaluru airport
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the glitzy Terminal-2 of the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru, an eco-friendly facility constructed at an estimated Rs 5,000 crore largely using bamboo. Nicknamed as ''Terminal in a garden'', the new infrastructure facility at the KIA will cater to 2.5 crore passengers annually, KIA officials said. ''The T2 is an architectural wonder, which is a first-of-its-kind 'Terminal in a Garden'. It will have lush greenery within and outside and will be a visual delight like no other in the world. The passengers' experience is designed to be a walk in the garden while traveling through the new terminal,'' another KIA official said. A big draw of Terminal-2 will be its 'hanging garden', according to him. A statement issued by the Prime Minister's office said the Terminal-2 is designed as a tribute to the Garden city of Bengaluru and the passenger experience is meant to be a ''walk in the garden''.

''Passengers will travel through 10,000+ sq mts of green walls, hanging gardens and outdoor gardens. The Airport has already established a benchmark in sustainability with 100 per cent usage of renewable energy across the campus," the statement said.

The facility has been created with sustainability principles woven into the design. Based on the sustainability initiatives, the Terminal-2 will be the largest terminal in the world to be pre-certified platinum rating by US GBC (green building council) prior to commencing operations, the statement read.

''The theme of 'Naurasa' unites all the commissioned artworks for Terminal 2. The artworks reflect the heritage and culture of Karnataka as well as the broader Indian ethos," it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

 India
2
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S. migraine drug patent trial; CanSino's inhalable COVID-19 vaccines to be available in Tianjin from Nov 10 and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S....

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Italy hails 'exceptional' discovery of ancient bronze statues in Tuscany; Hurricane threat prompts NASA to delay next launch attempt of moon rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Italy hails 'exceptional' discovery of ancient bronze ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022