5.4-magnitude quake jolts Nepal

A 5.4-magnitude earthquake jolted Nepal on Saturday, three days after a 6.6-magnitude tremor killed six people in the Himalayan nation and sparked panic among citizens. The tremor, the third to hit the quake-prone nation this week, was felt around 8.12 pm local time.

The earthquake was recorded in Bajhang district, 460 km west of Kathmandu. The epicentre of the earthquake was Patadebal of Bajhang, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre.

There were no immediate reports of any causality or damage to property.

Earlier, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said it was a 5.3-magnitude quake. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground.

The earthquake was also felt in parts of northern India.

On Thursday, a 4.1-magnitude quake hit Nepal with its epicentre at Kada area in Khaptad Chhededaha rural municipality of Bajura district, situated 750 km from Kathmandu. Wednesday's 6.6-magnitude earthquake's epicentre was at Khaptad National Park in the Doti district in western Nepal. In April 2015, a devastating earthquake of 7.8-magnitude rocked Nepal, killing nearly 9,000 people and wounding more than 22,000 others. It also damaged over 800,000 houses and school buildings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)