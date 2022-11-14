Left Menu

India publishes long term emissions strategy to reach net zero in 2070

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2022 15:41 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 15:22 IST
India laid out on Monday the steps it will take to achieve net zero by 2070, releasing its Long-Term Low Emissions and Development Strategies (LT-LEDS) at the COP27 summit in Egypt.

Under the Paris Agreement, which holds the world to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above preindustrial temperatures, all countries are required to submit reports showing how they'll get there.

So far, just 56 countries have submitted LT-LEDS to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, including China, the United States, and Japan.

